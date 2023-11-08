Leadway, Leytro partner for pay-as-you-drive insurance cover for motorists

In a strategic move aimed at advancing technological innovation and facilitating the seamless adoption of insurance products in Nigeria, Leytro, a leading insurtech company specialising in usage-based insurance for SMEs, has entered into a collaboration with Leadway, one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance providers.

This partnership aims to deliver user-friendly, cost-effective, and incentive-driven insurance policies tailored for fleet managers and drivers.

This strategic alliance harnesses Leytro’s technological expertise and Leadway’s established industry knowledge to introduce a pioneering pay-as-you-drive insurance model characterised by flexibility and affordability.

Fleet managers can now conveniently manage their insurance payments on the go through a dedicated mobile app underpinned by mobile telematics intelligence.

The mobile app incorporates telematics intelligence to continuously assess the driving behaviours of policyholders, offering real-time insights into their driving habits. This capability empowers businesses to optimise their fleet management strategies to seamlessly make insurance payments via the app, utilising a pay-as-you-go approach with fair premiums and incentives for safe driving.

Umashime Oguzor-Doghro, Leadway Assurance, commented on the partnership: “In today’s rapidly evolving landscape driven by technological advancements, forward-thinking organisations must lead the market in evolving innovative solutions and collaborations in the ecosystem. Hence, our timely partnership with Leytro.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Leytro to introduce this innovative insurance solution for fleet managers, ensuring that car insurance is not only accessible but that premiums are built on utility and behavioural profile. The synergy of Leytro’s cutting-edge technology and our unwavering industry expertise enables us to offer a transformative pay-as-you-drive insurance solution that caters to the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses. Together, we are reshaping the insurance landscape, revolutionising the adoption process, and setting new industry standards,” she added.

Nathaniel Bubu, founder/chief executive officer of Leytro, also shared his perspective on the collaboration: “The partnership between Leytro and Leadway Assurance represents a significant milestone in harnessing technology to drive change, with a deep understanding of human behaviour. We are committed to revolutionising the insurance sector by leveraging our advanced telematics technology. This collaboration empowers us to provide businesses with a more personalized and cost-effective insurance solution, fundamentally altering the way small business owners manage their fleets.”

“We strongly believe in rewarding responsible drivers, and through our cash reward programme for safe driving, we aim to incentivize prudent behaviour on the road. This not only benefits drivers but also contributes to creating a safer driving environment for all road users.”

In addition to its innovative approach to insurance policy adoption, this initiative strongly emphasizes delivering a seamless claims experience. Through the use of technology and automation, the claims payment process has been streamlined to ensure swift and hassle-free resolutions for customers.