Leadway Assurance partners Gamp for device protection, after-sales services

Leading insurtech startup Gamp has announced its partnership with one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, Leadway Assurance, to deliver Africa’s first insurance, after-sales support, and repair services for devices in Nigeria.

The partnership announced by the organisations is aimed at providing device insurance for individuals and businesses. The device insurance plan covers the cost of repair of damaged devices for policyholders through the provision of access to a wide network of repair centres through accredited Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners.

Under this innovative plan, a policyholder can request a repair online from the comfort of their home, where the affected gadget will be picked up, repaired and delivered from any of the designated experience centres.

Speaking on the partnership, Umashime Oguzor-Doghro, head, Partnership and Microinsurance, at Leadway Holdings, said, “This partnership is part of efforts by Leadway to expand access to insurance services by embedding them into the customer’s lifestyle. With over 130 million devices in Nigeria today, the need to provide an insurance cover to indemnify consumers against the cost of repairs cannot be overemphasized”.

The device protection plan is priced at the affordable cost of N1,500 per year, with the plan covering all types of gadgets, regardless of brand, location of purchase, condition, or model. The plan can be purchased online or in-store from partner stores.