Leadway blocks cyberattck attempt on network

Leadway Assurance Limited says it has successfully contained hackers that attempted to breach its network.

The underwriter said it has initiated its business continuity plan to ensure that proprietary information and data are secured.

“We detected a potential threat to our network and have promptly deployed mitigation measures. Our preliminary investigation into this criminal intrusion indicates that this attack was successfully contained,” the company said Tuesday evening.

“We would like to notify you that our essential operations have been restored and we are working tirelessly to ensure minimal disruptions to our operations.

“Protecting our customers’ data remains a top priority as we have done in the last 5 decades. We have and will continue to strengthen our network to ensure total protection from external intrusion.

“During this period, all our customers are encouraged to ignore any unsolicited correspondence from any channel different from our officially designated channels of communication. ”

According to the company, while it’s team is adhering to all regulatory requirements, it vowed to continue providing updates to all or stakeholders.

Industry cyber security expert noted that Leadway has been stoic in it’s resolution not to yield to the cybercriminals’ demand for a ransom, as proprietary data are not affected.

Leadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance service companies with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability. The organization is committed to bridging the financial protection gap and increasing insurance penetration in Nigeria.