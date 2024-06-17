TCL, SIMS Nigeria partner to boost electronics adoption

TCL Electronics, a consumer electronics brand, has partnered with SIMS Nigeria Limited to increase its adoption in the Nigerian market.

This was disclosed at the TCL and SIMS partnership announcement event which was held on Thursday.

Ike Eyisi, executive director of Sims Nigeria Limited said the partnership between TCL Electronics and Sims Nigeria is a significant milestone to both companies.

“This partnership is not just a business, it is an empowerment and progress with technological advancement because Nigerians will have access to the latest technology for everyday lives, more job opportunities across various sectors from manufacturing to retail and after-sales network,” Eyisi said.

He stated that Nigerian consumers should be looking out for the best in terms of technology. “Nigerians will be getting the best products as it is also being released globally and we are trying to make sure that Nigerians are getting the best products at an affordable price.

Alec Zhang, sales manager of the overseas business group at TCL Electronics said that Sims Nigeria is the key distributor and official representative in Nigeria.

He added, “As a brand in the consumer electronics industry, having a strategic partner like Sims Nigeria that will accelerate the adoption of our products and drive the growth of TCL Electronics in the Nigerian market is a significant milestone for us.”

“We look forward to delivering high-quality products and after-sales support service to consumers across Nigeria,” he stated while adding that TCL Electronics is a global technology company dedicated to bringing a smart and healthy lifestyle to global users.

Zhang said TCL Electronics has nine branch warehouses in Nigeria which include three in Lagos State, two in Rivers State, and one in Anambra, Enugu, Abuja and Kano respectively.