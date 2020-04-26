Komatu Yusuf begins distribution of palliatives to 10,000 households in Kwara

At least 10,000 households in Kwara State are to benefit from palliatives put in a place by Komatu Yusuf, to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

Yusuf is the Group Managing Director/CEO of KAM Holding, a leading manufacturer of Iron and Steel products in Nigeria.

The distribution of 10,000 bags of 5kg rice to communities in Kwara State commenced on Sunday in Ilorin before moving to Oke-Onigbin and other villages in Isin local government areas of the state.

During the presentation, Akinloye Ibrahim, who represented Yusuf, noted that the gesture would serve as palliatives to cushion the effects of lockdown imposed in the state due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as well as the commencement of Ramadan fasting by Muslim faithful.

While explaining that the gesture was also aimed at supporting widows, orphans, the vulnerable and the less- privileged with no religious discrimination, he advised beneficiaries to observe social distancing during collection, stressing that “we hope to continue to put smiles on the face of the needy as part of our efforts towards giving back to the society by fighting hunger and poverty”.

One of the traditional rulers who received the donation on behalf of his community, Oba Kamaldeen Omotayo, the Onigbin of Oke-Onigbin, thanked the industrialist and philanthropist for the gesture, saying it was not his time that of doing the donation, but noted that this year’s edition is very important because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The joy this donation has brought cannot be underestimated because people are asked to stay at home to stop the spread of the dreaded Coronvirus.

“We pray God Almighty will continue to uplift him and his business” Oba Omotayo said.

Also, the Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede, who prayed fervently for Yusuf, described him as a friend of the masses.

” Yusuf is someone that has always identified with the masses, I am very pleased with the gesture on behalf of my people.

“We have asked them to stay indoor so as not to violate the lockdown order, if not you could have seen the joy in them.

“The donation is coming at a very critical period of the year when the world is ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic” Oba Oloyede said.

The Olusin of Ijara-Isin, Oba Omoniyi Banigbe, in his reaction to the donation appreciated Yusuf for his outstanding gesture and described him as a philanthropist per excellence whose love for the masses remained firm and consistent.

One of the beneficiaries, Aminu Olaitan, corroborated the position of the monarchs, joining them in explaining that it was not the first time that Yusuf would be reaching out to the people of the community, especially during the festive period.

“During the Muslim festive period, he will reach out to people and do same to the Christians at the celebration season too.

“In fact, we have been expecting it because we knew he will touch the lives of many during this lockdown.”