Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd loses Group Finance Officer

The Group Chief Finance Officer of Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd. Julius Sunday Akinwusi, aged 56, has passed away.

According to the privately-owned indigenous company with operations in the petroleum marketing industry, Akinwusi passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a brief illness.

Expressing the sad occurrence as felt by the Chairman and Board of the company, the statement disclosed that Akinwusi served in the Finance and Accounts department since 2007 and rose to the rank of Group Chief Finance Officer.

The late Akinwusi was described as a highly valued member of the company’s management team, who was committed and expressed great leadership and knowledge of the industry, with which he brought value to the company.

The company recognises the late Akinwusi’s contributions to its success story, with a promise to keep his legacy of great service, personal relationships and outstanding stewardship alive and well.

He is survived by his wife, children and host of other relatives.

Integrated Oil & Gas Limited vision was incorporated in1998; with over a decade years of experience in developing, operating and maintaining first-class facilities.

The company provides refined petroleum products, including Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) among others.