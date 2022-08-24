Inlaks bags company of the year award at GBS Awards

Inlaks, an African systems integrator and financial technology solutions provider, has been recognized as the ICT Company of the year at the fourth edition of the Ghana Business Standard Awards (GBSA).

The award is in recognition of Inlaks’ outstanding achievements as an information technology institution that provides customer-centric IT solutions while adhering to standard practices in Ghana, Nigeria, and other respective West Africa business regions.

Speaking on the Award, Kyari Bukar, chief executive officer, Inlaks, said the company complies with effective business standards and good governance in its operations which has been impactful in its growth and ongoing success in enhancing the ICT sector.

“The resilience and passion of the team in serving our customers is a priority and we will not relent in our efforts to thrive on a customer-first platform,” he said.

Similarly, Yacoba Amuah, Country Manager, Inlaks Ghana said the recognition speaks to the company’s efficiency in its standards of corporate excellence and delivery to customers, he appreciated the staff members and partners who contributed to the success, while promising to intensify its efforts to achieve customer satisfaction.

The Awards organized by KN Unique Communications aims to celebrate businesses committed to remarkable standards in their sectors, and industry leaders breaking barriers of excellence across Ghana.

It also provides a platform to enhance standard processes, services, product delivery, and the improvement of existing business practices in Ghana.