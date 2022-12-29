In race to boost local content, PE Energy unveils Nigeria’s first safety facility

In line with Nigeria’s energy transition plan to attain zero routine gas flaring by 2035 and the nation’s increasing efforts to improve local participation in the oil and gas value chain, PE Energy has commissioned the nation’s first fully equipped facility for the full overhaul, maintenance, and recertification cycle of the High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS).

Speaking during the testing event carried out at their Centre of Excellence facility in Port Harcourt, Daere Akobo, Group Managing Director of PE Energy said the complex is the first in-country facility that can carry out the HIPPS recertification program.

“As the country makes incremental progress in the Energy Transition Plan, PE Energy is consistently identifying products and services that will aid the achievement of the net-zero flaring objective as well as core development of local capacity to support the industry,”

He added, “this is one more avenue to retain revenue in the country as organisations can now recertify their HIPPS in Nigeria thereby providing work that will boost local revenue generation”.

The HIPPS is a type of safety instrumented system that is applied to prevent over-pressurisation by shutting off the source of the high pressure.

In Nigeria, over 80 foreign HIPPS valves are currently installed with a combined value of investment being projected at an estimated $10 billion.

“Majority of these valves are due for recertification,” stated Akobo in a statement released to the media following the testing exercise conducted with its partner, Mokveld Valves BV.

Read also: Savannah Energy joins Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative

“Upon recertification, the valves will be restored for continuous safe duty while their probability of failure on demand (PFD) will be restored to its original value. With our facility, respective regulatory authorities in Nigeria are now aware and assured that HIPPS in use across the country can be kept healthy throughout their life cycle. This will protect workers, improve local capacity, as well as cost savings in millions of USD as process and pipeline equipment can now be designed in a lower pressure class,” Akobo said.

PE Energy, a 13-year-old company has served notable multinational and local organisations in the oil and gas, manufacturing, and maritime sectors including Shell, TotalEnergies, Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Chevron, Septlat and Nigeria LNG, amongst others.

PE Energy maintains strategic partnerships with leading global original equipment manufacturers such as Mokveld Valves BV, Rotork, Valmet, Neway, Kitsnet and others in their Valves and Actuation Solutions business.