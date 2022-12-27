Savannah Energy joins Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative

Savannah Energy PLC has joined the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, EITI, in support of EITI’s mission to promote the open and accountable management of oil, gas and mineral resources.

EITI is a global standard for the good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources, which seeks to address the key governance issues in the extractive sectors.

Savannah’s subsidiaries have aligned to EITI principles in Nigeria since 2015 and Savannah seeks to partner with governments and regulators to build and sustain collaborative efforts towards driving and improving transparency, governance and anti-corruption efforts in the countries in which we operate.

Andrew Knott, CEO of Savannah Energy, said: “We are delighted to join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and welcome further engagement with EITI as it offers additional support to us in demonstrating our robust transparency and accountability practices.”