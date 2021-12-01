In race against substandard materials, group rewards quality

In a bid to ensure standards in the Nigerian building industry, Market Share Awards (MSA) is set to hold its second edition of the Quality Assurance Race against Substandard Materials (QARASM) Cycling Awareness and Design Expo.

At a press briefing on the forthcoming QARASM Cycling Awareness and Design Expo 2021 that is scheduled to hold December 4 – 5, 2021, stakeholders highlighted challenges in the industry owing to substandard products in the markets.

“QARASM is an initiative that seeks to promote quality brands in our markets and that is why we are kicking the event off with it come December 4, 2021, Emeka Obidiebube, coordinator and conveyor of MSA.

“We are using the QARASM as an opportunity to renew brands’ pledge, their promise to always keep providing quality products in our market irrespective of business challenges faced by the markets. It is a quality assurance race against substandard materials,” he said.

“We are not dealing with everybody, because the market is out there. We have selected brands. Brands that we have been able to follow up on their warehousing policy, their certification from the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, business structure, and their visibility online to see that these companies have nothing to hide.”

He stated the second edition of the MSA Building Materials Design Awards and Online Expo shall showcase brands like Gutech doors, Ositini bathrooms, Maxilon Italy among others across bathrooms, doors, plumbing, and kitchen accessories in the building materials industry.

“It is still going to be a virtual event again this year but we are willing to take it up a notch this time by looking at the possibility of involving a Television station to broadcast the event on the go,” Emeka said.

According to him, the QARASAM race is a cycling awareness campaign put together to renew brands’ promise to continue providing top-quality products regardless of the numerous challenges faced by companies.

Similarly, Osinachi Nnedu, CEO, Ositini Bathrooms, said “this will keep the customers apprised of what is going on in the market, point them to quality products and also keep any defaulting traders on their toes.”

“This is a welcome development from MSA, Such awareness is necessary, considering the menace caused by the use of substandard building materials in our society at large.”

MSA researches market brands with good products, customer care service, visible online structure and active product warranties policy.