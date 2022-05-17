In a race against industry infractions, Cable manufacturers visit SON

The Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) has slammed the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) over several infractions in the cable industry.

President of CAMAN, Bukola Adubi, raised the alarm at a dialogue session which held at the SON Laboratory Complex in Ogba, Lagos at the weekend.

Adubi who is the President of CAMAN raised four major issues of concern. The issues include discrepancies in certification of cable sizes, presence of substandard cables in the market, and provision for approved 3rd party certification of cables by SON

She informed SON that there are some manufacturers of cables in the country who claim to have SON certifications but have been found not to have testing labs and wondered how they could have acquired those certifications illegally.

Adubi also alleged that some importers bring in substandard products and label them with the names of some of its members, thereby misrepresenting them. This illegal act by some unscrupulous importers, according to her, has led to some of their members being blacklisted by companies, even though the products originally did not come from their factories.

Read also: Manufacturers fault CBN’s FX rebate for non-oil export

Speaking to journalists after the dialogue, Adubi expressed happiness on the outcome of the meeting. She said that the dialogue afforded her the opportunity to present some of the challenges confronting cable manufacturing companies to SON, adding that she was delighted to discover some steps SON had already taken to help cable manufacturers in their operations.

“This is good for us – to know that we’re on the right side and on the right team and that we are in this together. So it is obvious to see that there’s good hope, there’s plenty of opportunities. We can fight this fight together. Substandard cables, adulterated cables have no part to play anymore, because we’re all going to fight this fight to the end,” Adubi said.

She admonished those producing fake and substandard cables to shape up or leave the industry.

She said, “The people manufacturing and providing the fake and adulterated cables should be wary to know that people are coming after them. So it’s either they sit up and shape up or ship out. We’re not going to allow it any longer. Our legacies will not allow it to stand. I’m happy we’ve the support of SON and the support of the DG particularly. Give another six months , I’m sure the story will be different.”

MicCom Cables and Wires Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, which has received various national and international awards & certifications. The company has a huge market share in the West African subregion.

The company is the first indigenous cable manufacturing company in Nigeria. Its business journey started in 1978 and has ever since produced quality cables and wires for the local and international markets.