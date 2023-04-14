Honda unveils HR-V Generation 3 into Nigeria’s auto market

HONDA Automobile Western Africa Ltd has launched its latest (third) generation HR-V into the Nigerian automobile market.

The coupe-inspired design of the HR-V, assembled at the Honda plant in Ota, Ogun State, is stylish and sporty, with a unisex appeal for both male and female drivers.

According to the maker of the latest HR-V, the exterior features a bold and aesthetically appealing front side with headlights, a body-coloured grille, and a distinctive lower mesh grille that seamlessly integrates with the body shape, giving it a sleek, bold expression.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new brand, the Manager of Sales Marketing and Logistics, Honda Automobile Western Africa Ltd, Remi Adams, says the body sides have a contemporary, noiseless aesthetic with a horizontal shoulder line that creates a sense of forward momentum.

“The interior of the HR-V is designed with a focus on space and light to elevate the sense of airiness in the cabin. The car offers levels of comfort and practicality that are unrivalled in the sub-compact SUV segment, with contemporary fabrics and textured materials used to create a solid, premium feel.

“The cabin features an “Air Diffusion System” with L-shaped vents in the top corners of the dashboard to amplify the airy feeling. The driving position is 10mm higher than the previous model, and the windows are designed to allow in as much light as possible, aided by the horizontally oriented, noiseless instrumental panel and flat line of the bonnet,” he explained. He also said the mirror attachment had been moved lower down the door to improve visibility around the three-quarter area when turning, preventing blind spot situations.

Adams noted, “The HR-V features Honda’s next-generation body stabilising front seats with mat-structure support for increased comfort on long journeys and everyday use.

“The interior controls are positioned close to the driver’s field of vision for added convenience while driving. “The HR-V also offers a versatile rear Magic Seat set-up that offers fold-flat or flip-up seat flexibility, without compromising on easy loading access despite the coupe-inspired roofline.

“The vehicle also provides greater legroom and shoulder space, enhancing the feeling of spaciousness and comfort compared to the previous generation HR-V.”