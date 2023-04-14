5 things to do with the Tecno Spark 10 phone

In March 2023, Tecno mobile launched Spark 10 5G smartphone to drive digital inclusion and make fast internet accessible to Nigerians.

The MTN-5G enabled SPARK 10 made with a powerful 500mAh battery, is the latest addition to TECNO Spark series with advanced features that appeal to tech-savvy consumers who demand high-speed internet connectivity, a fast processor, and a long-lasting battery.

However, the new device came with outstanding features which aim to enhance user experience.

For tech-savvy individuals who are pleased to stay up to date with the latest technologies, the Spark 10 series is worth the attention. Here are five exciting features for users.

Take Hi-res Photos and Selfies

The device boasts an impressive camera upgrade from its predecessor. It features a triple rear camera and a 50MP ultra-clear rear camera. With this outstanding camera quality, users are sure to get their selfie game on. The front camera also delivers a good quality with a 32 MP (wide) and Dual-LED flash that enables users to take clear selfies and make videos at 1080p@30fps.

Play Video Games:

Gaming enthusiasts are in for a thrilling experience on the Spark 10 series. The 5G compatibility ensures users enjoy a lightning-speed internet connection without experiencing buffering or lagging. The device also features a powerful processor, large RAM, and massive storage space that make it possible to play graphics-intensive games seamlessly.

Read also: How SquadPOS helps SMEs digitalise micro-transactions

Download/ Watch Movies Online:

The smartphone features a 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, making it the perfect screen for users to enjoy their favorite movies. With the 5G network, users are assured of faster downloads and seamless streaming. MTN customers who patronise the device can enjoy special offers of 5GB free data on activation and an additional 11GB on select data bundle purchases for 3 months.

Store/Upload Large Files: Storage difficulty is usually a problem for smartphone users trying to manage space when the need to save important documents or folders arise. However, with the new device, users can get to enjoy more storage space. The Spark 10 comes with 256GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM, providing users with ample space for storing files and running applications.

Experience the Power of 5G:

With the speed 5G offers, users will be able to experience the internet with low latency, which means there will be no lag making virtual interactions seamless and real. Spark 10 users will get to experience MTN’s 5G technology which has revolutionised internet access across the continent.

Meanwhile, the new device also comes with an 18W charger that ensures the device charges quickly. Smartphone users looking for a high-performance device that is affordable and sleek might just be looking to purchase the new MTN 5G- enabled Spark 10 Series.