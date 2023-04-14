eToro to offer crypto assets to Twitter users

Twitter, an online social media platform, has partnered with eToro, an investment platform to provide users with access to stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other financial assets in real time.

Introduced in December by the social media platform, this feature shows current prices for cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other assets to Twitter users searching for Cashtags like $TSLA or $BTC and points them to the eToro platform to invest.

In a tweet announcing the feature, eToro said that users will be able to see the real-time prices for a “much wider range of stocks, crypto, and other assets.”

Yoni Assia, the CEO of eToro, said that his company has observed that many of its users are using Twitter to discuss various financial markets.

“As we’ve grown over the past three years immensely, we’ve seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter, and educate themselves about the markets,” he said. eToro is an online brokerage that helps users to buy and sell stocks, cryptocurrencies, and index funds. It was founded in Israel in 2007.

According to eToro, “The partnership is global so Twitter users around the world will be able to access this $Cashtags feature.”

Elon Musk wants to create a “super app,” and his plans to incorporate financial services into the website are consistent with the growth of $Cashtags.

Musk has previously expressed his desire for Twitter’s proposed payments system to support fiat and cryptocurrency.