Henkel repositions operations in push for quality

Henkel Nigeria, a German multinational, has reaffirmed its commitment to continuous quality product delivery and manufacturing excellence.

This commitment was emphasised during its recent hosting of a distinguished delegation comprising the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Investment and Technology Promotion Office, at its Ibadan factory.

Elijah Egbedeyi, head of factory at Henkel Nigeria emphasised that the staying power of the brand remains its consistent quality control process, which he attributes as the success factor behind WAW and NITTOL as household favourites.

“The brand’s enduring appeal is rooted in its unwavering commitment to consistent quality control processes. This commitment is the driving force behind the continued popularity of WAW and NITTOL, making them household favorites,” he said.

He said the factory’s commitment to sourcing and utilising locally produced materials, noting that the majority of the raw materials used in their production are procured domestically.

Egbedeyi added only a small fraction of materials are imported, underlining Henkel Nigeria’s dedication to supporting local industries and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Michael Schmidt, deputy head, UNIDITPO Germany, commended the management of Henkel Nigeria for adhering to global manufacturing standards.

“We wish to thank you for having us at your factory today. The accomplishments of Henkel Nigeria speak volumes for itself, which is evident in scoring high in quality product control and, as we have observed here, the use of leading technological and scientific means.”

Lawal Hassan, investment promotion officer of Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Southwest Zonal Office, said the NIPC has always seen Henkel as a company committed to quality product delivery.

“Henkel Nigeria has indeed proven by its track record, as a frontline manufacturer. It is a stickler to strict rules when it comes to excellence, diligence, and top-notch professionalism. We at NIPC are proud to be associated with the brand,” Hassan said. The visit afforded the delegates a unique opportunity to delve into the cutting-edge technologies and processes fueling Henkel’s success in the Nigerian market and on a global scale.

The delegation had a firsthand experience of the rigorous processes meticulously implemented to ensure the safe production of high-quality products. These efforts have solidified the brand’s reputation as an industry leader and a trusted choice among Nigerian consumers.

As Henkel Nigeria continues its journey of excellence, this collaborative engagement with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, UNIDO, and ITPO Germany serves as a foundation for ongoing discussions and exchange, further solidifying the commitment to safety, quality, and the economic development of Nigeria’s manufacturing landscape.