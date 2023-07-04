Henkel Nigeria restates commitment to quality standards

Henkel Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to standards in the Nigerian Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market as it received four top industry awards and recognitions for its quality product delivery in the first half of 2023.

In a statement from the company, Rajat Kapur, the managing director of Henkel Nigeria said the awards and recognitions demonstrate the company’s commitment to high safety standards, innovation, and excellent quality delivery in the industry.

“As a foremost FMCG Brand, our consumers come first, and our vision is to be at the forefront of the production of quality products within the best global safety standards while enhancing the quality of life of our customers. These prestigious awards and recognitions are the indication of our unwavering commitment to this vision,” Kapur said.

The company’s foremost products in the laundry and home-care sectors were recognised in various categories. The company’s anti-bacterial detergent, Nittol, was named the “Africa’s Best World Class Quality Anti-Bacterial Detergent of The Year 2023” at the 2023 edition of Africa’s Quality Achievement Awards held recently in Lagos.

It is noteworthy that this is certified by the World Quality Alliance.

In addition, Nittol also received the “Most Preferred Powder Detergent Brand of the Year” at the 2023 National Quality Order of Merit Awards organized by the Nigeria Quality Summit (NQS) held recently in Lagos.

Henkel Nigeria’s innovative WAW colour detergent was also awarded the “West Africa’s Most Outstanding Quality Multi-use Detergent Powder of the Year 2023” at the 12th West Africa Brands Excellence Awards organised by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN).

This is while the company was also recognised as Most Valuable Brands (MVB) winning the category of “Africa’s Most Valuable Premium Powder Detergent Brand of the Year 2023” for quality delivery with its WAW colour detergent at the Africa 100 Most Valuable Brands Awards ceremony, organised by The African Brands. The Africa 100 Most Valuable Brands 2023 is a special report which is an exclusive ranking of the Most Valuable Brands in Africa.

Rajat appreciated consumers for their unwavering patronage and loyalty to the brand because of the quality of products achieved, noting that this has contributed to the success of the brand and persistence in the commitment to create more innovative products that create value for consumers.

“We extend profound gratitude to our customers and partners who have placed their trust in our brand and products. It is this unwavering support that has propelled us to new heights and has fuelled our relentless pursuit of delivering the highest quality goods to consumers in Nigeria. We remain committed to achieving more success with our brands”, Rajat affirmed.

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings.

In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of more than 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: “Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.”

—