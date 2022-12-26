Hartleys advances Nigeria’s retail industry

As rapid urbanisation and population growth continues to drive the retail industry, Hartleys, a retail chain has steadily risen above the competition in Nigeria’s grocery retail and wholesale market.

Since 2018, Hartleys has evolved to become one of the most reliable supermarkets with excellent customer service. It prides itself on its wide range of high-quality product offerings from Butchery to Fresh Produce, Wines and Spirits, Deli, Confectionery, Bakery, Personal Care, Household products, Pet Care and specialty products.

The recent launch of its fifth and largest store in Lagos echoes the company’s focus on delivering unique in-store shopping experiences to customers. Hartleys newest store sits on nearly 1300 sqm at 19 Agoro Odiyan Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new Hartleys store in the heart of Victoria Island combines an immersive art experience with a unique retail shopping experience. With its other stores on Kofo Abayomi Street VI, Alexander Road Ikoyi, Falomo Square, Alfred Rewane and Landmark Boulevard, Hartleys will be expanding to other parts of Lagos and ultimately to other states in the coming months.

“Our retail expansion plans, technological upgrades, product sourcing and shelving strategies, pricing advantage and ultimately digital aspirations, are all in line with our customer experience revolution, said Boye Olawoye, Founder of Primera Africa Group – the parent company of Hartleys Supermarket & Store Limited in a statement.

Olawoye cited customer-centricity, innovation and resilience as Hartleys advantage amidst Nigeria’s worst national and economic crisis. “Hartleys puts customer experience first. The feedback from our customers across all target segments has been encouraging. We will always ensure our customers get the best experiences and Smiles In Every Aisle”, he added.

Hartleys has invested in an integrated data system to boost efficiency and overall customer experience. As many of its innovations are inspired by international chains, it is no surprise that its customers compare its stores with international retain chains, from its ambience, products and in-store experience.

Speaking at the grand opening of its newest store on Agoro Odiyan on Victoria Island, Yewande Zaccheus, Chairman of Hartleys Supermarket & Stores, according to the statement, revealed that the brand is committed to its expansion goals and advancement of its retail technology solutions. “Our customers are looking forward to seeing more stores around them and we are working hard to ensure we deliver on the promises made”, she added.

The Chairman also announced that Hartleys will commence its loyalty program in 2023, reiterating the company’s commitment to excite and reward its loyal customers. She said, “With the Hartleys loyalty cards, customers will be rewarded per purchase at any of our branches. We are excited about launching this program in the coming months”.

With well-stocked shelves, quality products, better price points, a wide variety of products and unique shopping experiences, Hartleys has maintained an enviable position in its category, continually reinventing and evolving to serve its customers.