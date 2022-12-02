Grye, two others host symposium on InsurTech ecosystem

Grye Limited, the producers and organizers of the InsurTech Business Series (IBS) Podcast and Webinar has announced plans to hold the second edition of its insurance and technology (InsurTech) conference in Nigeria.

The 2022 InsurTech Business Series Conference, themed “Redefining the InsurTech Ecosystem in Nigeria,” is set to take place as a hybrid event on December 10th, 2022 at Four Points Hotel, VI Lagos, with the virtual component taking place via LinkedIn and YouTube.

According to Adedamola Oloko, co-founder of Gyre and co-host of IBS Podcast, this year’s edition of the conference seeks to address critical issues around the development of the InsurTech ecosystem, digitalization, embedded insurance, and the role of regulation in creating an enabling environment.

“Through this conference, we intend to showcase new frontiers of insurance disruptions, expose the opportunities available, facilitate collaborations, partnerships, and provide practical solutions on how to further grow and develop the InsurTech ecosystem in Africa,” Oloko added.

Explaining the reasons for the event, Fiyinfoluwa Olorunmola, co-founder of Grye said “This Conference is in line with Grye’s core pillars which are to encourage learning, foster innovation, and facilitate networking, collaboration amongst insurance industry stakeholders within Africa.”

“Since the first edition of the IBS Conference in 2020, we have witnessed a steady growth in the number of InsurTech players solving Africa’s insurance challenges, more collaborations between insurers and insurance technology startups, and some real intent from the regulator here in Nigeria and Ghana to foster innovation through accelerator programmes,” Olorunmola added.

She also stated that the 2022 InsurTech Business Series Conference would feature insights from leading experts and InsurTech thought leaders like Henry Mascot, co-founder/CEO of Curacel, Ikpeme Neto, founder of Wellahealth, Gbenro Dara, founder/CEO of Octamile, Bente Krogmann, founder/CEO of mTek Services, Yetunde Ilori, director general of Nigerian Insurers Association, Alfred Egbai, group head, of emerging customers & digital partnerships at AXA Mansard, Ted Pantone, co-founder/CEO of Turaco, Alexander Igwe-Ifendu, co-fonder/CPO of Mycover.ai, Boluwatife Omotayo, co-founder/CEO of Gamp, Mayowa Owolabi, co-founder/CEO of PaddyCover, Umashime Oguzor-Doghr, head of distribution, partnerships, and microinsurance at Leadway Assurance, amongst others.

The InsurTech Business Series Conference is sponsored by Curacel, Turaco, YOA Insurance Broker, Octamile, Lami, Mycover.ai, and Gamp. It will feature a fireside chat, panel discussions, and presentations on different topics related to the theme.

The conference is free to attend. Intending participants can register at https://forms.office.com/r/cdkSZc33uw