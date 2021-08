Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited has been rated BBB- (NG) Long Term, and A3 (NG) Short Term with a stable outlook by global credit rating agency, GCR Ratings. The assigned rating is premised on Greenwich Merchant Bank’s strong capitalisation, robust liquidity, and sound risk position as noted in the accompanying statement from GCR. This stable outlook…

