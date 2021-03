Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited, a financial services provider with focus on high- end financial products and services, has announced the appointment of Bayo Rotimi as its new managing director/chief executive officer. He joins Greenwich Merchant Bank with over 27 years’ experience as an investment banking professional, having previously worked at Fountain Trust Merchant Bank, Lead…

