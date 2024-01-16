General Atlantic buys Actis to form $96bn global investment firm

General Atlantic, a global growth investor bolsters its international footprint with the addition of Actis, a sustainable infrastructure firm, creating a diversified platform with $96 billion in assets under management.

According to the statement on Tuesday, under the terms of the agreement, Actis will become the sustainable infrastructure arm within General Atlantic’s global investment platform.

“Addressing the global paradigm shift toward sustainability requires an economic transformation and a capital investment on a massive scale. With the addition of Actis, we are taking a significant step forward to add a sustainable investment capability which positions General Atlantic to capture this opportunity set for our investors,” Bill Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of General Atlantic said.

However, financial terms for the transaction are not being disclosed.

Michael Harrington, chief investment officer of Actis, said, “As active builders and operators embedded in local markets, we are excited to team up with a firm that shares our investment ethos and approach. This partnership has the potential to enhance our offering through our combined expertise, networks, and geographical scope.”

Under the leadership of Torbjorn Caesar, chairman and senior partner, Actis will maintain its autonomy in making investment decisions and processes with its funds operating under the existing Actis brand.

General Atlantic was founded in 1980 and has deployed more than $60 billion in global growth companies. In addition to its flagship growth equity strategy, the firm’s investing activities span credit and climate solutions.

Actis, a firm with more than 140 investment professionals across its 17 global offices and over $25 billion in capital raised since inception, backs structural themes that support long-term, equitable growth in critical infrastructure across the energy transition, digital transition, and supply chain transformation.

With approximately $12.5 billion in AUM, Actis has a track record of delivering competitive returns for institutional investors and a positive impact on the countries, cities, and communities in which it operates.