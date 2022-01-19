FMDQ admits Mixta Real Estate Commercial Paper on its platform

Coming shortly on the heels of the recent quotation of the MeCure Industries Limited N0.49 billion Series 1 and N1.44 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) on its platform, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange), following the due diligence of its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the registration of the Mixta Real Estate Plc N25billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform. The successful registration of this CP programme is testament to the opportunities which the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) avails to corporate entities in diverse business areas.

Mixta Real Estate Plc (Mixta), a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, is a leading real estate development company in Nigeria, with a strong track record and diverse real estate portfolio, and operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry. The registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, strategically positions Mixta to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian DCM easily and quickly at a time in the future it determines suitable, through CP issues, within the CP Programme limit.

As part of its mandate to organise and govern markets within its purview, and promote credibility and transparency in the Nigerian DCM space, FMDQ Exchange shall continue to provide an innovative and efficient platform targeted at supporting the aspirations of corporate entities, and making the Nigerian financial markets Globally competitive, Operationally excellent, Liquid and Diverse, in line with FMDQ Group’s ‘GOLD’ Agenda, with a view to achieving its full potential of driving growth and development in the nation.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.