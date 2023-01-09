Firm takes Creditville Microfinance Bank as new identity

Following the acquisition of TouchGold MFB by Creditville Group and recapitalisation of the bank according to Central Bank Nigeria’s requirements, TouchGold Microfinance Bank has officially changed its brand’s name to ‘Creditville Microfinance Bank Limited’.

According to Creditville, the name change aligns better with her parent company, Creditville Group, for easier recognition and identification. Additionally, the name change also assures their customers of upgraded service delivery as enjoyed under the parent brand.

“As a child to parental surname, this name change connects the bank to the exceptional vision and mission of the Creditville Group,” the Managing Director of Creditville MFB, Abraham Awe said.

It added, “we will continue to maintain the commitment of our parent company which is – to finance Nigerians for a good life whilst providing unparalleled financial services to our customers”.

Read also: United Capital launches Global Fixed Income Fund

Speaking about the firm’s 2023 objectives, the group managing director of Creditville Group, Richard Rotoye said the group has set plans in motion to fully digitalize Creditville MFB.

“We will be delivering more advanced technologically driven financial solutions to our customers through our flagship mobile banking App, C Money. In addition to that, our customers will also enjoy real-time customer service solutions and prompt resolutions to complaints if any,” Rotoye said.

Furthermore, towards the end of Q4 2022, the bank relocated to 1B, Olosa Street, Off Karimu Kotun, Victoria Island, Lagos, which positions the bank in good proximity to its customers.

Creditville Group is a lending service company with five subsidiaries – Creditville Nigeria Limited, Creditville Finance Limited, Creditville MFB (Formerly TouchGold MFB) Redwood Asset Management and Dawanau Bureau de Change. The group commenced operations in 2013 and has grown to have business presence nationwide.

Alongside the group’s future technological aspirations, Creditville also intends on tripling its customer base, investing in human capital and expanding its product offerings.