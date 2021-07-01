BusinessDay
Fidelity Bank receives Allied Food & Confectionery Services EXCO Members

L-R: The Executive Director, Lagos & South-West, Dr. Ken Opara; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe all of Fidelity Bank Plc, when EXCO members of Fidelity Bank led by Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe received the Managing Director, Allied Food & Confectionery Services Limited (Franchisee of Burger King in Nigeria), Mr. Antoine Zammarieh who paid a courtesy visit to the bank in Lagos recently.

Fidelity Bank, as a purpose-driven financial institution, makes concerted efforts to forge alliances with forward-thinking companies, working together to grow the Nigerian economy. Just recently, EXCO members of the Bank led by Managing Director/CEO, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe received Antoine Zammarieh, Managing Director, Allied Food & Confectionery Services Limited (Franchisee of Burger King in Nigeria), who paid…

