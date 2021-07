Coronation Merchant Bank Funding SPV Plc on Wednesday, June 30 listed its N25billion Bond on Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited. The 5-year 6.25percent Series one (1) Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bonds due 2025 is under Coronation Mb Funding SPV Plc’s One Hundred Billion Naira (N100billion) bond issuance programme. With this issuance, NGX has supported Federal Government…

