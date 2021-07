Trading on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) opened the second half (H2) of the year 2021 on a slightly negative note (-0.02percent), signalling the possibility of rebound after record sell pressure last month. The stock market’s negative return at the close of the trading session on Thursday, July 1, 2021, stood at -5.89percent. The Nigerian Exchange…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login