Evolve launches Inspire Program to empower educators in Nigeria

Evolve has launched the Inspire program through its School Connect platform. Inspire is a three-day value-based education enrichment program designed to help educators develop a heart-centered approach to teaching. This will allow teachers to take a holistic approach to student growth by utilizing 21st century learning styles such as the Heartfulness Way.

Through a heart-centered approach, the goal of this program is to create a loving and compassionate learning environment. Teachers and students work together to achieve not only the cognitive goals of school and performance readiness, but also to create a classroom environment conducive to the development of the social emotional knowledge and skills associated with personal and career success.

The Inspire program in Nigeria began with the training of 18 teachers from these six schools in Ilupeju’s Educational District VI (Ilupeju Junior Grammar School, Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, Ilupeju Junior Secondary School, Ilupeju Senior Secondary School, Estate Junior Grammar School, and Estate Senior Grammar School).

The three-day training was led by international professionals from all over the world. Facilitation skills, Heartful teacher, Heterogeneous learners, Heart-centered education, curriculum practical workshop, communication skills, inspired learning, as well as Experiencing Heartfulness and Certificate Distribution were all covered in the program.

“This year, we’re launching the Value-adding Inspire Program to help these students communicate and comprehend what they’re learning in school.” Global Studies have shown that the best way to effect long-term change is through teachers; we are gradually ramping up.” said Godwin Ejeh, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility – Pacegate Group, Adipro Chemicals distributor in Nigeria.

Mrs. Fahm-Bello, a teacher at Ilupeju Junior Grammar School, shared her experience as a participant in the Inspire program, saying, “the training has been an eye opener.” The communication skills workshop was a highlight for me, which I intend to put into practice with the students. They taught us to teach from the heart because teachers who care about their students care about themselves, their peers, their teachers, and their education.”

The Inspire program has touched the hearts of over 10,000 teachers, education officers, and principals worldwide, with centers in over 130 countries serving over one million people. The program seeks to improve interest in school, stress management, communication skills, and empowerment for Grade 1 to 9 students through their teachers in order for them to become better individuals and contribute to society.

Evolve remains committed to promoting girl-child education. Evolve donated school supplies to 1,000 girls in six schools in its local community of Ilupeju, Lagos State, in 2020. We donated to 4,200 girls in 21 schools across four states in 2021; this year, we plan to reach 8,000 girls in 40 schools across eight states. Within five years, the goal is to empower 50,000 girls.