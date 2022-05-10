Elev8 partners Amazon Web Services on digital stills training

elev8 education, a digital skilling and transformative education partner has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Training Partner program. Through this program, elev8 will deliver cloud computing skills training, developed and maintained by AWS, to organizations and learners in Nigeria and Rwanda.

While many companies have accelerated their digital transformation plans this year, elev8 says innovation and security remain a top challenge and priority.

To solve this challenge, elev8 is working with AWS to help learners and organizations navigate and adapt to the ever-changing landscape and create meaningful change by responding to evolving work requirements by reskilling and upskilling employees.

“As the future of work progresses, the cloud has proven to be a vital online technology. When it comes to cloud adoption, infrastructure, and development, the cloud computing market has been on a rapid upward trajectory since the beginning of the pandemic,” Elemi Ani, Global Head of Solutions, Design and Digital Transformation at elev8, said.

As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses rapidly, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. According to Global Knowledge, 90 percent of IT managers have a plan to address the skills gap, and 56 percent believe the answer is training existing staff.

In addition, Enterprise Strategy Group research shows that 93 percent of organizations say supporting AWS Certification improves team recruitment, and 96 percent agree their decision to certify cloud-focused staff on AWS has improved retention.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) released the Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP) with the goal of achieving a 30 percent increase in cloud adoption by 2024.

“This has made it critical to bring best practices and training to our partners and clients throughout Africa. With the support of AWS, we will bridge the gap and ensure that we help businesses improve how they operate, store, and access data while maintaining a high level of security,” Ani said.

According to Maureen Lonergan, Vice President of AWS Training and Certification, “Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business. There is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS Cloud skills. AWS Training and Certification, along with our AWS Training Partners like elev8, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud.”

elev8 is on a mission to make a positive social impact on the communities it works with. In partnership with governments, enterprises and technology companies, elev8 delivers digital skilling and education programs that provide workers with the essential digital skills to be successful in technology roles.