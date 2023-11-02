ESUT signs MoU with Eastwing Aviation to offer Aircraft Engineering Technology

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eastwing Aviation Institute, Enugu to offer National Diploma and Higher National Diploma certificates in Aircraft Engineering Technology.

Both signed the partnership agreement in Enugu on Thursday, 26th of October at the Vice Chancellor’s Council board room and is expected to empower the youth from the southeastern part of the country by giving them a chance to thrive in the aviation sector.

At the meeting, the subject and the contents of the MoU were read by Segun Abioye Babalola (MNSE) to the hearing of Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, vice-chancellor of ESUT; Ambrose Ugwu, registrar, Titus Okey Enudu, the MoU Committee Chairman and other members from ESUT legal units.

Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, vice-chancellor of ESUT, said the coming together of ESUT and Eastwing Aviation Institute will produce graduates of Aircraft Engineering Technology who will perform according to the world standard and surpass their counterparts in the world of Aviation.

According to him, this will be made possible by the capacity built by Eastwing Aviation Institute Enugu over the years and the strength of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani in impacting both the theoretical and sound practical knowledge to the youths.

Presenting copies of the signed MoU, Titus Enudu expressed optimism that the collaboration of the two institutions will bring good things the way of youths in the region by training them in Aviation Engineering and Aviation Management.

Christopher Edeh, proprietor/CEO of Eastwing Aviation Training School said the aviation sector in Southeast will have a boost with the new development.

“Our youths in Southeast, Nigeria and beyond can seize this opportunity to develop themselves in fields different from trading. This partnership with ESUT will give the students all they need to excel in the Aviation Industry,” Edeh said.

Approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to offer training in various Aviation courses, Eastwing is also in partnership with the Air Service Training Organisation based in the UK and the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.