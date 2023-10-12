France proposes airport concession, aircraft leasing deals with Nigeria

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann on Wednesday made strategic business proposals between France, and Nigeria, including airport concession, aircraft leasing, amongst others.

She made the proposal to Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, when she visited him in his office.

The French ambassador who was in company with Florent Mangin, the economic counsellor/head of the economic department, and Ludovic LEA, Deputy Head of the Economic Department extended an invitation to the aviation minister for a tour of France’s Aerospace hub.

The envoy, during the official visit, told Keyamo about her country’s special interest, especially in relation to aviation technology, wet leasing, airport concessions, and air passengers’ experience in tandem with global best practices.

According to Blatmann, the invitation is to afford Nigeria’s Aviation Minister a tour of France’s Aerospace hub in Toulouse for an international exchange programme with a view to strengthening links for improved aviation services.

“We would like to invite a delegation from your office, to Toulouse, the largest centre for aerospace in all of Europe and home to the European Airbus headquarters, the SPOT satellite, and the French space agency. The French Civil Aviation Authority and the Minister for Transport are willing to host you”, the French Ambassador said.

The French ambassador also informed the Minister of other French multinational corporations like Racer and others who are willing to partner with Nigeria in related technologies as it concerns passengers’ experience.

She was of the opinion that the Minister would enjoy a tour of the French National School of Aviation during the visit, stressing that the French Civil Aviation would be eager to show him around, most especially the upgraded air traffic control equipment as it relates to passengers’ safety.

While responding to the French envoy, the Minister told the ambassador of his preparedness to explore all available offers to get the best for Nigeria.

He assured her of the country’s willingness to work with the French Government.