Emerging Lagos co-working space targets innovation, collaboration for entrepreneurs

The Adrenalina, a new co-working space in Lagos, is set to take off with a focus on facilitating innovation, collaboration, and training for entrepreneurs, creatives, and freelancers.

According to Tejumade Salami, head of business success excellence, The Adrenalina delivers enterprise-centric services to emerging businesses in Africa. These include physical and virtual spaces such as office and hosting venues, infrastructure support, training, business intelligence, and business support services.

“The idea is to enable creatives, entrepreneurs, and freelancers to have more enhancing environments to work, innovate and collaborate. “Beyond the services we provide, we are looking to build an ecosystem by integrating many value-driving initiatives to enhance the growth and success of our subscribers.”

Salami added that the company will host events such as book readings and seminars, and publish a periodic newsletter and podcast to educate and entertain.

With a growing youthful population and increased connectivity to the global community via digitalization, Africa continues to experience the emergence and growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Read also: Strengthen e-payment platforms, PPC advises banks

The recent World Bank report indicates that SMEs make up over 90 percent of businesses and account for over 40 percent of the GDP in developing economies.

In Nigeria, service-based industries like technology, media, and consulting agencies continue to experience rapid growth.

Chukwuerika Achum, chief executive officer at The Adrenalina in his speech revealed that co-working communities like The Adrenalina provide the vital support and infrastructure needed for these emerging enterprises.

“We believe that Africa is rising and we want to be a significant part of this transformation by creating a community where people can work, think and collaborate for success,” Achum said.

Achum reiterated that the government’s role as the principal labour employer is reducing and today’s highly innovative start-ups will play a significant role in Africa’s future.

“We want to encourage this shift by supporting small and micro businesses in Africa through access to vital facilities, collaborations, and training. In the future, we hope to help businesses get structured and connected to funding,” Achum added.

Ayodele Arowosegbe, marketing consultant at The Adrenaline said that the co-working space firm wants to be a major contributor to the development of innovation and enterprise in Africa.

“What we are creating is beyond a business. It is a community; it is a lifestyle,” Arowosegbe said.

The Adrenalina provides working spaces and collaborative opportunities for entrepreneurs, creatives, and freelancers on a subscription basis, amongst other services. The firm is set to open for business in March 2023.