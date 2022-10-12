Clickafix delights customers in FirstBuy promotion

Throughout the month of October, Clickafix, a one-stop shop for reliable and trusted home service professionals, is offering new customers across Lagos to pay as low as N100 on all services.

Announcing the deals in Lagos recently, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clickafix, Arusha Goswami, said the month-long promo is designed to appreciate new customers who have just downloaded the app on their phones or those who are yet to make transactions on the app so they can experience the comfort, choices, and reliability being offered by Clickafix at a reduced price.

Read also: Clickafix, App for artisans; home service debuts

Goswami said with the Firstbuy promo, customers only need to initiate a transaction and enter the code Firstbuy in the promo code and they will pay as low as N100 for any service on the app. According to her, with N100, customers can access the best of services in repairs of their electrical faults; carpentry; plumbing; home appliances; refrigerators; generators; air conditioning; hair and beauty services; home cleaning and fumigation.

She added that customers who are yet to download Clickafix should make good use of the promo by downloading the app from their play store or IOS and they can enjoy the benefits of the promo by paying as low as N100 for their first services on the app. She assured that the Customer Success Team of the company will assist the customers all through the transaction process and ensure they get the best of services. The promo, according to Goswami, will end on October 31st, 2022.