Ciudad partners Sparkle to provide rapid international connectivity in Nigeria by 2025

Ciudad, a fast-growing Internet Service Provider in Nigeria has partnered with Sparkle, an Italian service provider to raise internet speed and set the record of the highest super blazing experience in Nigeria with a 10Gbps port connection by 2025.

Ciudad also known as OneData Nigeria already operates in the local market with approximately 300 subscribers and its presence in six states will leverage this opportunity to join the top 10 players in the country’s telecom market.

By connecting through the local point of presence (PoP) in Lagos with Sparkle’s global IP Transit backbone Seabone, the first Tier-1 International backbone in Africa, Ciudad will gain low latency and high-speed access to the Global Internet.

Commenting on the partnership, Kehinde Alphonso, Divisional Head wholesale and Enterprise business, Ciudad Infrastructure Limited said partnering with Sparkle enables the company provide high-speed access to global and regional content which improves the navigation experience of customers and raises the current speed of 1Gbps known in the country by 900 percent.

“We aim to provide stable and high-speed internet connectivity to Nigerians, with our years of experience as an internet service provider, existing networks and capacity are being expanded and consolidated, more internet speed and capacity are being made available, and new households are being opened up,” he said

As a result, he said their customers can rely on a very fast, stable fibre-optic cable internet and have access to internet content at very competitive rates in the industry.

He added that the company’s strategic partnership with top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) ensures its customers get the best value on their investments as Ciudad is able to provide seamless integration with cutting-edge infrastructure and devices for all strata of the society or community.

With a local presence in Lagos and a plan to extend coverage in Nigeria and in the African continent, Sparkle sets itself as the reference partner for Nigerian and African network providers, ISPs, OTT’s, Content and Application Providers seeking low latency and top-performing connectivity.

Currently, Sparkle owns and manages a global and technologically advanced proprietary network of over 600,000 km of fibre which include three major regional systems in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas as well as extensive ownership in major international submarine cables.

With a direct presence in 32 countries and commercial coverage on a global scale, Sparkle can count on an international workforce distributed worldwide.

Through a global portfolio of services, a state-of-the-art global network, advanced OSS, BSS and customer care capabilities, Sparkle is able to fulfil its mission of providing customers with the best cost and top-performance customised solutions in international telecommunications market for constant delivery of value through credibility.