CIS opens Abuja office to expand operations

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated a Liaison Office in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a strategic move to expand the scope of its operations, especially in the northern part of Nigeria.

Early this month, the Institute inaugurated CIS Academy to upscale training of market operators and other members of the Capital Market ecosystem in line with the global best practices.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Office in Abuja, CIS’ President and Chairman of Council, Olatunde Amolegbe explained that the new Office would serve as the focal point for expanding capital market activities of the Institute in the Northern part and beyond.

“I must express my profound gratitude to announce the opening of our liaison office in Abuja. We are continuously striving to amplify and expand our services to our clients in the region while empowering them to meet their investment aspirations,” Olatunde said.

According to him, the prompt inauguration of the office is to enable it kick-start operations in the remaining part of 2022. It will be a year full of achievements for the institution.

Corroborating him, the Institute’sRegistrar and Chief Executive, Josiah Akerewusi said, “opening of our Abuja office is an exciting step for our business. Already, the Nigerian market is poised to becoming a highly successful trading and partnership space. We are obliged to educate the investing public on how to take advantage incredible emerging investment opportunities to earn extra income.”

Akerewusi urged interested citizens who wish to find out more about Chattered Institute of Stockbrokers and how to become a fellow, associate or student member to contact CIS’ Abuja Liaison Office, at 2nd Floor, Labour House Behind Federal Ministry of Finance Abuja.

The grand event was graced by the 1st Vice Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) and representatives of TIDDO Securities, Federal Inland Revenue ( FIRS) as well as other corporate and individual partners in the financial market