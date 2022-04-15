Stock market rises further by 0.40%

Nigeria’s equities market closed further in the green zone by 0.40percent on Thursday which ended the holiday-shortend week.

The record four-day consecutive gain seen this week pushed the market higher by 1.99percent week-to-date (WtD) while its positive return year-to-date (YtD) has reached new high of 11.34 percent.

As more companies released their first quarter (Q1) financials on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, investors are expected to start pricing-in their performances when trading resumes after Easter break.

“We expect Q1 results of some companies to hit the market next week, and we anticipate this to drive market sentiments as well,” according to Lagos-based analysts at Vetiva.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) furthered its northward movement on Thursday from 47,367.31 points to 47,510.38 points.

Likewise, the value of listed stocks on the Exchange increased by N77billion, from N25.536trillion to N25.613trillion. In 6,212 deals, investors exchanged 385,182,496 shares valued at N4.022billion. Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, Access Holdings and Zenith Bank were most traded stocks at the Bourse on Thursday.