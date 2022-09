The Acid-Test Ratio, also known as the quick ratio, is a liquidity ratio that measures how sufficient a company’s short-term assets are to cover its current liabilities. In other words, the acid-test ratio is a measure of how well a company can satisfy its short-term (current) financial obligations.

The high ratio for Austin LAZ & Company PLC indicates improved liquidity and sound financial standing.

