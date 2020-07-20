Building board dynamics in a time of crisis to take center-stage at FITC Programme

FITC, a responsive knowledge-driven organisation, is set to deliver its Virtual Board Leadership Programme to equip board directors with new thinking, insights, and best practices to navigate challenges and complexities successfully.

The programme is an innovative initiative that is designed for directors, non-executive directors, board members of financial and non-financial institutions, as well as public and private sectors organisations across diverse industries and other industries in Sub-Sahara Africa.

It is tailored to provide in-depth knowledge of today’s rapidly changing business environment, leveraging FITC’s insight generation engine, to sharpen board directors competencies and equip them with the requisite skills, knowledge, and capabilities, to improve board oversight and performance.

The board leadership programme with the theme ‘Building Effective Board Dynamics in a Time of Crisis’ is scheduled to hold on the 23rd and 24th of July, 2020.

According to experts, crisis threatens the viability of an organisation and erodes organisational value and reputation if not effectively mitigated.

At such times, board members who are at the front line must play critical roles in providing high-level strategic oversights and ensuring the organisation’s viability, operational resilience, and financial solvency, they say.

Armed with a faculty of world-class executives and governance experts, it promises to be two days of intense learning, unlearning, and knowledge building on how board executives can strengthen governance, relationships, collaboration, culture, and more, which are imperatives for sustainable organisations.

The programme will have an experience sharing session where well-acclaimed successful board directors will share practical insights on how boards can navigate through the crisis and build sustainable organisations.

The line-up of renowned faculty for this programme include; Aishah Ahmad, deputy governor- financial system stability, Central Bank of Nigeria; Edward Olowo-Okere, global director governance -global practice at World Bank Group; Prof Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor, CBN; Ibukun Awosika, board chairman, First Bank of Nigeria and Bola Adesola, senior vice chairman, Standard Bank Group among others.

FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting edge Learning, Consulting, and Research Services to clients within and outside Nigeria.

Established in 1981 as a non-profit organisation limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. FITC is owned by the Bankers Committee, i.e. CBN, NDIC, and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.

For over three decades FITC has been at the forefront of board leadership education, through its innovative knowledge offerings designed for directors of banks and other financial institutions.

In 2011, FITC was recognised for its notable achievements, as it was selected by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as the Corporate Governance Centre to train directors of banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria.

Leveraging on international Faculty and partnership, FITC has led the knowledge space in delivering high valued capacity building solutions for Board Directors.

FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award.