Boost for air travel as Aero Contractors takes delivery of two Airbus 320

At a time when there is scarcity of airplanes leading to constant flight delays and cancellations, Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest aviation company will boost air travel as it takes delivery of two Airbus 320 from Heston airline based in Lithuania.

The two aircraft arrived Abuja this afternoon and were immediately received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by the managing director of the airline, Abdullahi Mahmood, along with other senior executives of the airline.

The two aircraft leased by House of Five A’s will boost the fleet of the airline and provide the much needed capacity to serve the Nigerian market.

Mahmood said: “ We are pleased to secure these two aircraft through House of Five A’s which will boost our fleet and give us the needed capacity in the Nigerian market, while making us more efficient and offer more comfort to our customers.

“These new generation aircraft are suitable to our operations in this market. We have established an excellent relationship with the lessors and the financier and we are looking forward to a stronger relationship between both parties.

Aero Contractors is currently in Receivership by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Mahmood was appointed managing director of Aero Contractors in January to build on the success of his predecessor Ado Sanusi.

Under nine months he has strengthened the airline, expanding the frontiers of the Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) arm of the company and increasing its capacity to maintain more aircraft.