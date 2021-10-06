PZ Wilmar bags industry leader in quality systems, food fortification in Nigeria

PZ Wilmar Limited, makers of Devon King’s and Mamador brands, recently received the award of Industry Leader in Quality Systems and Food Fortification while participating in the inaugural launch of the Micro Fortification Index (MFI) in Nigeria.

The MFI concept is powered by TechnoServe as part of its effort to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria, with support from Bill and Melinda Gate foundation through the TechnoServe’s Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods, SAPFF, project.

Dare Ogunbela, Technical Manager, PZ Wilmar, said the MFI report is a testament to the FMCGs company’s stride to serve its consumers better, and they can be rest assured that PZ Wilmar remain committed to providing the best qualify of food products in Nigeria.

“Today there is even more emphasis placed on the importance of healthy living, one which food plays a major role in. Which is why we at PZ Wilmar take the food fortification very seriously, making sure our food products from our cooking oil, margarine, spreads and seasonings are well fortified with all the required nutrients,” said Ogunbela.

The MFI is equally recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria and its regulatory agencies (SON, NAFDAC, FCCPC) and other industry players in Food (Oil, Flour) sub-sector.

PZ Wilmar’s recognition for its commitment to the implementation of the various food fortification index compliance guidelines, as the results from the first Micro Fortification Index (MFI) report placed PZ Wilmar brands, Devon King’s and Mamador tops, with both emerging as top 2 most fortified food products, from a pool of 18 notable food brands in Nigeria.