Bincom Dev Center deepens efforts to support tech professionals attain global status

The digital economy is growing faster than most other economies around the world. Many countries now rely on it heavily, and those that do not, are trying, through policies and initiatives, to set their industries up to thrive within the country’s environment.

This has also given the tech job market a massive boost. Many professionals are building or trying to build careers in tech as a means of bettering themselves.

The US tech industry alone reportedly has an output of around $2.0 trillion, which represents 10.5 percent of the national economy right now.

As the UK tech job market also regains its momentum post-Covid-19, it has seen a significant increase in demand for tech jobs, 42 percent more than in 2019. In Africa, digital skills are becoming increasingly important, and in Nigeria, it is projected that by 2030, 28.4 percent of jobs will require digital skills. There is now more than adequate evidence to suggest that technology and technological capabilities will define a lot of jobs and industries in the near future.

As professionals from across Africa continue to recognize the opportunities embedded within the global tech community, many are actively seeking to avail themselves of these global opportunities.

One initiative trying to help professionals grow their careers to a point where they are internationally recognized is eMigr8, a tech-enabled pathway to relocation abroad, created by Bincom Dev Center.

The eMigr8 program prides itself on being a tech-enabled pathway to relocation and settlement. At a recent Open Day, professionals interested in taking their skills across international waters were illuminated on actionable steps to take through the relocation process. eMigr8 hosts a monthly Open Day as one of its free services to its professional community.

During the session, experts are invited to enlighten attendees on how they could become prime international prospects for tech jobs and opportunities.

More specifically, on what kind of Visas are available to them and what they must do to qualify, and then go on to put together winning applications.

eMigr8 focuses mainly on VISAs offered by the US, UK, Canada, and France, specializing in the Startup Visa (UK), the Innovator Visa (UK), the Global Talent Visa (UK), the Skilled Worker Route (UK), the O1A + EB2 (US), the EB 1 (US), the Startup Visa (Canada), the French Tech Visa, other European Startup VISAs, Freelancer Visa, among others.

The Open Day, which was held on August 18, was hosted by tech entrepreneur, Bade Adesemowo. Peace Itimi, a tech growth expert was invited as the special guest to provide knowledge on the subject, as she recently moved to the UK, on a Global Talent Visa. The session started off with Bade introducing services that eMigr8 offers to its community, as it seeks to enhance the international prospects of members.

He explained that the Open Day had seen multiple experts in the past whose sessions had provided immense value. These experts include Opeyemi Awoyemi, founder of Jobberman, Babatunde Obasola, a partnership expert based in the UK, and Shina Madamori, software engineer, based in the US.

Bade also went on to explain the basis for the Visas being that many foreign countries were looking to bring in internationally acclaimed professionals who would come in to help boost their economies, which is why the event was focused on helping professionals build globally attractive profiles. He continued by explaining the classes of services offered by eMigr8.

He elucidated on the free services offered, which include Information & Inspiration, membership of the eMigr8 community, Monthly Open Day events, Introductory Videos, and Open consultation where interested parties could get answers to budding questions in a public forum.

Furthermore, he talked about the premium services, which includes, the e igr8 circle (community), Personalised Consultation Sessions that answer questions and help interested parties along whatever stage of the emigration process they may be on, the Standard package-Review & Introduction, the Premium service (a one to two year program that helps interested parties from start to finish), Custom services, and access to the parent company’s program, the Bincom Global Tech Programme.

The main idea behind these services was to help professionals interested in relocating, learn skills, gain experience and gain exposure, which would give them a much better standing in the international job market and set them up as prime candidates for professional tech-centric Visas.

Peace Itimi was greeted warmly by the host as well as attendees, as some recognized her from previous speaking engagements such as her TED Talk, Social Media Week events, Google events, among others. Peace was able to relocate after she applied for a Tech Nation VISA to the UK. Tech Nation is the endorsing body for the global talent VISA for the field of digital technology (UK).

Itimi went on to share her initial hesitation at tackling the application process but then confessed that it was not as exasperating as she had previously thought.

She encouraged intending applicants to take the prospect head-on and not feel overwhelmed at all.

Peace had worked with a number of product-led tech companies, as a digital marketer, eventually rising through the ranks and heading marketing departments, she was able to provide evidence of her impact while with said companies.

She also highlighted her speaking and mentoring engagements as well. In culmination, her body of work was sufficient enough to secure relocation.