Payrail Agency takes financial inclusion to rural communities

To further enhance financial inclusion in Africa, Payrail Agency empowers women and youths with financial literacy.

In its bid to bridge the gap in financial inclusion among rural dwellers and provide other opportunities that increase access to financial services beyond payments, Payrail Agency partnered Mercy Corps in their Feed the Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity (RRA).

The partnership which commenced with financial literacy training would impact over fifty thousand farmers and MSMEs in Northern Nigeria.

The program aims to address gender participation, increase food production and reduce poverty in Africa. The training kicked off in Adamawa State on Thursday and would spread to other States, including Borno, Gombe and Yobe States in subsequent weeks.

Explaining the rationale behind the training, the Managing Director, Angala Financial Technology Limited, Dimieari Von Kemedi said Payrail Agency commenced business with the primary aim of using technology to make financial services easy, affordable and accessible to the financially excluded.

To achieve this vision, the brand has committed to some strategic alliances that will enhance its reach to parts of Nigeria not adequately served by formal financial institutions.

According to Dimieari, Payrail Agency is piloting a suite of products that bring savings, value-financing, insurance and other financial benefits to the rural dwellers in Africa.

With launch plans in top gear, Dimieari said Payrail Agency will provide top-notch services that guarantee the best pricing, stable infrastructure and 24 hours’ multilingual support for MSMEs and individual needs across Africa.