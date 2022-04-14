Bet9ja set to reward customers with over N1bn in bonuses

Bet9ja, a Nigerian sports betting company is set to appreciate its customers for their unwavering support and patience through the past weeks.

According to a press statement by the company, it has allocated over a billion naira in giveaways and bonuses in a never-before-seen reward scheme for the benefit of loyal consumers during this week, in what they have called the Back Stronger Bonus Bonanza.

“Consumers get to enjoy bonuses for Champions League games on Tuesday and Wednesday, Europa League game bonuses on Thursday as well as Casino bonuses,” the company stated.

It adds, “This gesture is set to show appreciation to our teeming customers who over the past few days had to deal with the inconvenience of not being able to access their accounts or place bets on the nation’s premier betting platform.”

The promo which started on April 12, 2022, will end on April 17. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the mouth-watering freebies.

Ayo Ojuroye, CEO and Co-Founder reiterated once again that they sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused. “As a business, we will always be committed to serving you better and providing you with the highest standards of professional service”.