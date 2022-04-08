Bet9ja set to resolve criminal cyber attack

Bet9ja, a popular Nigerian betting platform, says it is resolving all cyber-attack-related challenges on its platform.

The online betting organisation, like other similar platforms globally, recently became a victim of a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack, which has restricted its customers from having access to the platform.

According to a press statement by the management of the company, they are working tirelessly with their IT team, independent forensics and cybercrime experts to resolve the issue.

Read also: Global cyberattacks hit 50% high, as Africa emerges most targeted region

“We take this matter extremely seriously. Our priority is protecting our customers and you have our assurances that your accounts will not be compromised and all your funds are safe,” the company stated.

It adds, “We apologise for this situation and once back online, we will reward our loyal customers with a truly sensational bonanza of promotions.”

The online platform advised that any information not shared by them should not be regarded as credible.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding at this difficult time. We will be back stronger, continuing to provide you with the best-in-class betting experience, as soon as is technically possible.”