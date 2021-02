The West Africa Youth Council has recognized Nigeria’s Sonnie Ayere as the winner of the ECOWAS Icon of Societal Development for his outstanding humanitarian work and exemplary career as a distinguished financial economist. The award was presented under the African Man of the Year with Nelson Mandela Leadership Award for Excellence and Integrity category. Ayere…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login