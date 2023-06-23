Appointment: May & Baker appoints Bolanle Ninalowo as Easadol brand ambassador

May & Baker Nigeria PLC, manufacturers of Easadol and other painkiller drugs in the country has announced the appointment of Bolanle ‘Nino’ ‘Makanaki’ Ninalowo as Easadol brand ambassador.

The partnership between the brand and renowned Nollywood actor was officially unveiled in Lagos and it aimed to deliver a message of pain relief and overall well-being to Nigerians.

As the new brand Ambassador, Ninalowo will lend his credibility, charisma, and passion to raise awareness about the benefits and effectiveness of Easadol in managing pain, enabling Nigerians to live their lives to the fullest.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Bolanle ‘Nino’ ‘Makanaki’ Ninalowo said: “I am honoured to join forces with Easadol, a brand that shares my values of excellence and improving lives.

“As someone who understands the importance of physical and emotional well-being, I am committed to promoting Easadol’s mission of providing reliable and fast pain relief to Nigerians across the nation.”

The Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, May & Baker Nigeria PLC, Valentine Okelu, commented: “We are thrilled to have Bolanle ‘Nino’ ‘Makanaki’ Ninalowo as the face of Easadol.

“His immense popularity, authenticity, and dedication to his craft make him the perfect choice to represent our brand.

“With Ninalowo’s involvement, we aim to reach new heights in creating awareness about Easadol’s benefits and ensuring that more Nigerians can experience the fast relief it offers.

‘’The partnership between Easadol and Bolanle ‘Nino’ ‘Makanaki’ Ninalowo, brokered by outdoors and billboards Nigeria Limited, full-service advertising agency in Nigeria, signifies a shared commitment to improving the well-being of Nigerians.

“Together, they will embark on an exciting journey, empowering individuals to overcome pain and embrace a more comfortable and fulfilling life.’’