AOPN urges FG to make outsourcing a strategic tool for job creation

The Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN) has urged the Federal Government to make outsourcing a strategic tool for job creation by strengthening and positioning the industry for economic growth.

In a statement made available to Businessday, AOPN says outsourcing is an integral part of services export and offers significant opportunities with the aim of creating jobs, earning FX, enhancing competitiveness, and stimulating economic growth among others.

“Outsourcing is an enabler for economic growth. Capabilities in outsourcing and positioning as an outsourcing destination create a significant surge in job creation and by extension, wealth creation,” said Madu Obiora, president, AOPN in the statement.

“This administration has job creation as one of her cardinal points and we believe that strengthening the outsourcing sector will go a long way in this direction,” Obiora said.

He noted that India and the Philippines have recorded immense success in creating jobs for their citizenry through their outsourcing industry owing to the critical role played by the various governments in ensuring that outsourcing thrives.

He says it is therefore critical for government agencies with oversight function for the outsourcing sector to champion the cause for Job creation through the promotion and standardisation and regulation of the industry in the country.

He added that the standardisation and regulation of the country’s outsourcing sector is imperative for economic growth and international recognition.

According to him, the global business process outsourcing and contact centre industry currently employ close to 12 million people and nearly 88percent of them are aged between 19 –36 years.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) states that about 1.8 million youth enters the Nigerian labour market yearly.

“In addition to the detrimental effects on the nation’s economy, unemployment and poverty are the primary causes of addiction and substance abuse by teenagers and young adults in Nigeria,” he said.

“A reduced unemployment rate will bring about improved human development and reduce poverty. It will also reduce crime and insecurity and attract foreign investment into the country,” he further said.