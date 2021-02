A.M. Best Rating Services has awarded a bb+ Stable outlook to Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited in the current year after an independent analysis of its operations. According to AM Best, “the stable outlook reflects AM Best’s view that the balance sheet strength is expected to remain underpinned by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login