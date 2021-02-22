BusinessDay
Capital component of 2020 budget only 30% implemented – Ahmed

… poor implementation defeats budget extension - Gbajabiamila

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed

Capital component of the 2020 budget only attained 30 percent implementation as at December 31, 2020. BusinessDay recalled that to ensure full implementation of the 2020 budget, the National Assembly extended the capital component of the budget to March 31, 2021. Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, disclosed this on Monday while responding to questions on…

