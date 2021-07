The Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO) has announced that its chairman, Jay Alabraba has been selected to join the Aspen Institute’s Finance Leaders Fellowship. Alabraba will join a diverse class of leaders from across the global finance industry. Alabraba, also the co-founder of Paga, the pioneering mobile money operator, said, “I am honored…

