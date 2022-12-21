Africans need financial literacy to form money management habits – JA Africa

For African youths to form a good saving culture that would help them build financial security in the future, there is a need for businesses in Africa to promote financial literacy among youths, JA Africa, one of the most-impactful youth-serving NGOs in Africa, has said.

Speaking in Lagos at the launch of the ‘Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka,’ a TV series that aims to instil sound financial habits, Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa, said the programme, which was launched in partnership with Prudence Foundation will promote financial responsibility to millions of children across Africa.

She said the aim is to improve the participation rates of African youths in the financial system and enhance their ability to take personal actions.

“JA students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Zambia learn a lot about earning, spending, and saving money through the Cha-Ching programme, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in the expansion of the programme. So, we decided to come up with a way to expand it to as many persons as possible using TV,” she said.

While commending Prudence Foundation for showing exemplary financial commitment to instilling literacy in African kids, Nwogugu said the content will help to enhance learning and inspire young Africans to see themselves reflected in the hosts.

On his part, Chuks Igumbor, managing director/ CEO of Prudential Zenith, said that educating children on financial literacy is essential in assisting kids to learn the value of money, how to set aside money for savings, and how to make wise financial decisions.

“Children can use this information as an advantage as they get older and start taking care of their own finances,” he added.

Since 2016, JA Africa has delivered Cha-Ching in Africa to over 13,000 young people in schools across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia.

Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka builds on the Cha-Ching Cartoon series with wraparound sessions with the hosts, Adanna and Emeka. The programme has been crucial in helping kids become financially smart and develop good financial habits